Ole Miss no longer requiring masks as of March 2

OXFORD, Miss — The University of Mississippi announced Tuesday it is lifting its mask requirements for all indoor facilities March 2, stating that they're seeing a continued reduction in COVID-19 case counts and low levels of transmission among their community.

Masks will still be required on campus transportation systems due to a requirement from the TSA that runs until March 18, and university healthcare facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

"We have been committed to utilizing layered prevention strategies and to adjusting our protocols as needed," said Glenn Boyce, the university's chancellor. "I’m very appreciative how our campus community continues to respond and adapt in order to meet our top priorities of keeping our campus healthy while meeting our mission and serving our students."

Ole Miss added that they remain committed to monitoring campus and community trends, and will not hesitate to reimplement mask requirements, if warranted.

The university stated it's important they support those who still choose to wear masks on campus.

