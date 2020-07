They gave away 60 computers and iPads to help the students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olympic gold medalist Rochelle Stevens is providing computers for student athletes as they prepare for a virtual classroom this fall.

Her foundation teamed up with Lowe’s to give away 60 computers and iPads Thursday.

Five of the recipients are also graduating seniors going to college on track scholarships from the Rochelle Stevens Foundation.

Stevens says she hopes the computers will encourage students to continue training hard and to study even harder.