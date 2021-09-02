Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth, shares her story with local students

Opal Lee stopped at Power Center Academy High School to educate students on the importance of Juneteenth.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The grandmother of Juneteenth visited a Memphis school this week to share her story with students.

Opal Lee stopped at Power Center Academy High School to educate students on the importance of Juneteenth. That's the holiday honoring the last group of slaves who were freed in Galveston, Texas, on June 19th, 1865.

Lee is a retired teacher, counselor, and activist in the movement to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday. That became a reality in June when President Biden signed a senate bill making it happen.