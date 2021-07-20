Operation Taking Back 901 is giving back with a back-to-school bash for children in need

A local nonprofit is gearing up to give back to children in under-served areas with their back-to-school bash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arieale Munson says she just loves kids. And that's why she said she started the nonprofit, Operation Taking Back 901.

"Our mission is to implement economic and educational programs for underserved youth and their families here in Shelby County," said Operation Taking Back 901 Founder Arieale Munson.

Munson is showing she cares by having a back-to-school bash.

"We will be suppling students with a back full of supplies, free food as well as ice cream and lots of information," said Munson.

What type of supplies? Notebook paper, pens, pencils, crayons, folders, glue sticks, erasers, and pencil sharpeners. Munson says being foot soldiers in high crime and poverty areas will encourage children and let them know they can succeed in school.

"I know how it feels to be without certain things, so I would like to just be a blessing and give back to the community by providing resources and letting everyone know there is someone that cares about the community," said Munson.

And giving back to kids in need is local good news.

The back-to-school bash will be held at Hollywood Community Center at 1560 North Hollywood Street in Memphis on August 7th.