Education

Opportunity901.com offers a way to see how Mid-South businesses are supporting education

The nonprofit Memphis Education Fund unveiled a new student-centered campaign Wednesday in support of public school students in Memphis.
Credit: Memphis Education Fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nonprofit Memphis Education Fund unveiled a new student-centered campaign Wednesday in support of public school students in Memphis.

With the new launch of Opportunity901.com, residents can see the investments from local businesses coming into the community, and the way the money is being allocated to different schools.

"We're excited about the opportunity to partner with the district and with the community, with charter schools and with state achievement school district schools, to make sure that resources that are being allocated to our community are going in the most impactful and effective ways,” said Terence Patterson, President & CEO, Memphis Education Fund.

Memphis Education Fund supports public schools with a focus on outcomes, not on particular models, to help students succeed in the best ways that work for them.

We’re excited to announce Opportunity 901, a public information and engagement campaign. Through it, we will educate and engage the public about the funds being poured into our community. We need everyone at the table including parents, students, faith-based leaders, nonprofit organizations, businesses, educators, and more.

Posted by Memphis Education Fund on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

