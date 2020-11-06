Parents discuss risks with return-to-school plan for DeSoto County Schools

A comprehensive return-to-school plan will be sent by the district on or before July 17

DESOTO COUNTY, Mississippi — Schools are closed worldwide due to the global pandemic of COVID-19. Now DeSoto County Schools is making decisions on its return to classroom plan. The DeSoto County School board met Tuesday approving a traditional return-to-school model designed to be in person the first week of August. The news was communicated to parents through a letter this week.

“So, how would they handle recess, physical education, even sporting events?” questioned resident Dewan Polk.

Polk’s two brothers attend Southaven High School.

“For the social aspect of it, I think they’re good and ready to go," said Polk. "But for the actual learning aspect of it, I think they like the hybrid courses.”

The district says in-person learning was the top choice in a survey sent to parents and faculty. The plan includes instructional plans for students with a higher risk of illness, social distancing guidelines, safety protocols, and contingency plans in case of a statewide or localized closure.

Mother Anderson Whatley says her son Austin would prefer a hybrid-model of learning online and face-to-face learning in a classroom.

“Spread the desks out a little bit, maybe limit the amount of time that they’re in P.E.,” said Whatley. "Implement the hand washing rule and stuff like that and maybe change some of the games that they’re going to play. Less contact games.”

Polk commented that she wanted to see COVID-19 testing as mandatory before the first day of class.

“Kids, I know they miss the norm, but safety’s first," said Polk. "Just be patient and let’s see what happens but don’t rush it. As we can see numbers climb when you rush things.”