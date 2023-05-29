TCAP retention appeals start Tuesday, parents and educators remain confused about new law

Parents are unsure exactly what their child scored on the TCAP and what this means for their child moving forward.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than half of the third graders across the state failed to pass their TCAP exam the first time they tested, and the same goes for Tipton County Schools.

The Tennessee Department of Education said parents who's third graders failed the TCAP can request a retention appeal beginning Tuesday, May 30. More information about the appeals process can be found here.

Still, some parents aren’t even sure how to interpret the scores they received.

Kathryn Vaughn is the Tipton County Education Association President. She said “this TCAP retention law was a terribly written piece of legislation.”

Something she and other teachers said is leaving them more confused than they thought they’d be. While some parents are receiving percentages for their child’s score, others only received a notification that their child passed the test.

“Guidance on interpreting the scores of the TCAP has been very light,” Vaughn said. “Parents and educators are still confused on how to interpret the results. We’re still waiting on more guidance from the department of education before we act.”

Not only is more guidance needed to interpret scores, but students also need help processing their emotions.

“This bill has been incredibly awful for our student’s mental health,” Vaughn said.

“We’ve had third graders crying in the hall wondering if they’ll go to fourth grade with their friends — third graders that have made straight As, but for some reason missed a couple points on the TCAP.”

She said the only way to deal with legislation like this is to vote.

“What we can do in the future is we can vote,” Vaughn said. “We can vote for people that support our best interest and would vote against this harmful legislation to our families.”

Vaughn said she hopes the law will be overturned eventually, especially considering 60 percent of third graders did not initially pass the test in Tipton County.