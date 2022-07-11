Parents form group to research qualities of ideal candidates for next MSCS superintendent

The task force said this will be the first to give parents a more active role in the MSCS superintendent search.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday night was the first meeting of the Blue Ribbon parent task force that will be coming up with a leadership profile for what they would like to see in the next Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent.

Hosted by Memphis LIFT, the group claims to be the first of its kind that will give parents of MSCS students a voice in selecting the next school district superintendent.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to be at the table,” said Bishop Charles Lampkin, parent of three MSCS students. “This is the first time that parents will actually have a seat at the table.”

Over a period of two months, the group will meet with education and business leaders across the country to create a list of qualities that makeup their ideal superintendent candidate.

“Successful education leaders, business leaders, even local business leaders and educational players here in Memphis and Shelby County,” said Dianechia Fields, another parent on the task force. “To build this profile of what a high-quality superintendent will look like.”

According to MSCS Board Chair Althea Greene, the board will take action in November to start the process of a national search to find a full time replacement for Dr. Joris Ray, who resigned over the summer after accusations of violating district policy.

“We're the closest to the problem, we know our children,” Fields said. “We want a say so at the table and we don't want to repeat (of the last superintendent).”

The last superintendent brought in as an outside hire following a national search was Kriner Cash in 2008, coming from Florida to take over Memphis City Schools.

Lampkin sees several benefits to casting a wide net in the superintendent search.

“They don't specifically know anyone here, they don't owe anyone anything,” he said. “They can look objectively at each of the moving pieces.”

Fields said that after finishing their own interviews, they will present their findings to the board.

“Whether they find someone locally or nationally, we just hope it's the best candidate to do the job and in that they listened to parent voice,” she said.