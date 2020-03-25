PBS stations to air instructional content for Tennessee students during COVID-19 school closures

The Tennessee Department of Education and PBS stations across the state are teaming up to deliver daily educational content to students while schools are closed.

Not all students have access to a computer or stable internet at home, so the Tennessee Department of Education and PBS stations are working together to help students continue to learn while schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on April 6, Tennessee's six PBS stations will air two hours of programming with instructional content from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. eastern time. Stations will also stream four hours of content overnight for viewers to watch live or record.

State educators will develop and provide the content, according to the Tennessee Department of Education. The department said it will meet a critical need to ensure all students have access to high-quality learning opportunities.

“This is an incredible example of Tennesseans coming together to support kids,” education commissioner Penny Schwinn said.

Schools were originally expected to reopen by the end of March, but on Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee said schools should stay closed until April 24.