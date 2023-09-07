Peabody Elementary School closing Friday after mold found, MSCS says

The district said they sent an email to parents saying school would be closed after mold was found in vents and grates.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cooper-Young elementary school will be closing Friday after Memphis-Shelby County Schools said mold was found following storms.

Students at Peabody Elementary School will not go to school Friday after the district said mold was detected in first floor vents and grates. The second and third floors of the school have not been affected, MSCS said, but they are still taking the step to close the school out of an abundance of caution.

MSCS said they have developed a four-step plan to address the issue:

Mitigation: The district will remove the mold found on the first floor.

The district will remove the mold found on the first floor. Testing: MSCS facilities team will test the air quality before students and staff return.

MSCS facilities team will test the air quality before students and staff return. Deep cleaning: The district will deep clean the affected areas.

The district will deep clean the affected areas. Next steps: The district will conduct air quality tests at all district schools over the next 90 days and retest the air quality at Peabody.

The district said the issue points out another reason why more money is needed to fix aging infrastructure.

"MSCS apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," The district said in a statement. "Peabody, which was built in 1909, is one of 33 MSCS schools that is more than 70 years old. The District will continue to advocate for funds to replace and repair the aging infrastructure while immediately addressing the issue at Peabody and conducting planned testing."