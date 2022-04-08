'Peer Power' gains steam with a big donation for its mentoring program

Peer Power got a $35,000 check from Regions Bank to help expand the group's work to more schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Mid-South non-profit which helps thousands of students every year got a helping hand Thursday.

Peer Power got a $35,000 check from Regions Bank to help expand the group's work to more schools. The organization hires University of Memphis students as "success coaches" in Memphis area high schools.

One peer power employee said the group's upcoming back-to-school celebration recognizes the difference those college mentors can make.

“When Peer Power is at a school, we see increased attendance rates, increased scholarships, increased college acceptance, increase, so the race is an opportunity for us all to come together to celebrate that,” they said.

Every year more than 15,000 students receive support from Peer Power. Since its 2004 founding, Peer Power has provided more than 1.2 million hours of tutoring and mentoring.

In addition to college mentors, Peer Power hires top of class high school juniors and seniors to serve as literacy and math tutors for elementary and middle schoolers.

Regions will also serve as presenting sponsor of the 6th Annual Peer Power Big River Crossing Race, set for Nov. 5, 2022. All race proceeds benefit Peer Power.