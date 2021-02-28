Personal protective equipment donations collected for Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Many teachers and students with Shelby County Schools are returning to in-person learning Monday.
Local groups are out collecting personal protective equipment to keep them safe. A coalition of educators, parents, students, and faith leaders were out accepting donations Saturday afternoon at several locations around the city. The group was asking for anything from masks and hand sanitizer to face shields and gloves.
They also hosted a virtual "tips for teachers" event to help teachers remain mentally fit.
Last summer, Shelby County Schools spent part of the $36.9 million they received from the CARES Act to purchase person protective equipment.