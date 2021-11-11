Pi Kappa Alpha chapter at Ole Miss suspended until 2025 due to hazing

According to a letter to students, officials said the chapter failed to abide by an agreement from January 2021 that came after hazing in Fall 2020.

OXFORD, Miss — An Ole Miss fraternity has been suspended until 2025 due to hazing.

The University of Mississippi announced Wednesday the charter for the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity was suspended by the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity organization.

In a letter to the members of Greek organizations at the University of Mississippi, the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Student Brent A. Marsh said the suspension came after the Pikes at Ole Miss failed to abide by a previous agreement that was put in place in January 2021. He said that agreement came about due to hazing violations by the chapter during the Fall 2020 semester.

The chapter is suspended from all operations immediately until May 1, 2025.

The full statement from the university is below. You can read the letter sent to students HERE.

"On Nov. 10, the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha of the University of Mississippi was notified by Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity that its charter was suspended. Working in concert with Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, the university’s Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct suspended all operations of the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha of the University of Mississippi with immediate effect until May 1, 2025. This decision follows an investigation that uncovered acts of hazing. The international fraternity and university arrived at this decision together following a joint inquiry into the incidents.

“Hazing and related behavior that puts student health and safety at risk are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated."

Statement from Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity:

"The Supreme Council of the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity has suspended the charter of the Gamma Iota Chapter at the University of Mississippi effective November 9, 2021, for violations of the Fraternity Standards and failing to adhere to university policies. The International Fraternity made this decision with support and consultation from the university administration which has taken similar action at this time.

This closure means the Chapter and its former members may no longer operate in the name of Pi Kappa Alpha or use any of the Fraternity’s names or derivatives (Pikes, etc.), symbols, or signage. The Fraternity will be working with local alumni and the university over the coming weeks in closing out any outstanding operations of the chapter and any impacted students who may be displaced due to this decision.