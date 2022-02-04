Porter-Leath hosts block parties for families and job seekers

It was a block party in Orange Mound Friday as Porter-Leath held its first in a series of student and employment recruitment events.

The Porter-Leath Preschools is enrolling youngsters ages six weeks up to four-years-old. At the block parties, families can learn about the services offered and the educational programs.

And for those looking for work, Porter-Leath is hiring. Job seekers could be eligible for sign-on bonuses starting at $750 for full-time and $250 for part-time positions. Those looking for work are asked to come masked, professionally dressed, and with a resume. Openings include preschool teachers, assistant teachers, and family service workers.

Friday’s first block party was at Porter-Leath’s brand new facility - the Porter-Leath and University of Memphis Early Childhood Academy at Orange Mound.

See below for the list of upcoming events. Learn more at Porterleath.org.

Friday, April 8th

Porter-Leath Early Childhood Center | American Way

4207 American Way

2:00 - 5:00 PM

Porter-Leath Early Childhood Academy | Frayser

3060 Baskin Street

2:00 - 5:00 PM

Porter-Leath Early Childhood Center | Range Line

3724 Range Line Road

2:00 - 5:00 PM

Porter-Leath Early Childhood Academy | South Memphis

628 Alice Avenue

2:00 - 5:00 PM