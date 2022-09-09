Porter-Leath hosting job fair for early education, increasing company-wide minimum wage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After announcing a permanent company-wide living minimum wage of $15 an hour, Porter-Leath will host a job fair for early educators.
The Living Wage Initiative by Porter-Leath ensures all company employees will make a livable wage in Tennessee, where the state minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.
"We are extremely proud to launch this initiative for our employees,” said Angela Lamb, Human Resources Director
Porter-Leath is looking to fill positions with a range of experience from Certified Pre-K Teachers to Residential Monitors.
All future hires can be certain that they will be earning a minimum of $15 per hour from the start.
The job fair will be held from 5-8 p.m. September 12-15 at the Porter-Leath and University of Memphis Early Childhood Academy in Orange Mound.