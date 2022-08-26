Reading is fundamental for these Memphis students, who got to go on a book shopping spree

The Friday field trip was all thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The students at Gestalt Community School's Power Center Academy Elementary got a fun day of shopping, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation.

Seventy K through 5 students headed to Barnes & Noble Friday morning to pick out books for themselves and their school library. Each student got to keep one of book for themselves, and the rest are going to the school’s new library.

The grant was provided to help build, modernize and enhance the library and increase literacy for the young scholars.

As the pictures show, these young students seemed to thoroughly enjoy the shopping spree.