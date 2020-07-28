Questions still pouring in as SCS announces the school year will begin virtually

How will the day go? What about child care?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Shelby County Schools' parents have questions about what a typical school day will look like during the upcoming school year. Once everything officially switches to virtual, how can you ensure your child's day will be successful?

Tierra Wilson, an SCS parent and employee, is preparing her daughter for Kindergarten. One of her questions is if her daughter will be given a break from the computer during the day.

"Being at the screen for long periods of time can cause a couple of health concerns as far as headaches, dizziness," Wilson said.

An average school day is six to seven and a half hours of instruction. SCS said students will be given time for a break, independent learning, and physical activity.

Parents have also asked if students will be required to wear uniforms even if they will be learning from home. The district said uniforms will be required based on the regulations of your student's school.

If your child misses a class or needs to leave early, the parent must email the homeroom teacher with an excuse.

With virtual learning also comes concerns about childcare and for parents, like Wilson, who need to return to work, they are often relying on family to help.



"She will have to be at home with her grandmother and great-grandmother and then I will hopefully free to be a phone call away," Wilson said.

For essential workers who need childcare during the day, SCS and the YMCA have partnered to provide community center locations where your child can send their day. For information about enrollment and site availability at YMCA sites, call (901) 766-7677.