Quitman County School District moves to virtual due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The Quitman County School District posted to Facebook that schools would go all virtual until September 16, 2021.

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss — Another Mid-South school district is moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases and close contacts.

The Quitman County School District posted to Facebook that schools would go virtual beginning Thursday, September 2, 2021, and return to in-person September 16th.

The following is the complete Facebook post from the school district.

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Due to the number of both positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts, Quitman County School District will transition to virtual learning for a 14 calendar day period beginning Thursday, September 2, 2021. QCSD is committed to the safety and well-being of our students and employees. Students will return to school Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Students should be prepared to log in to Google Classroom or Zoom for live instruction, activities, and assignments throughout each day. Teachers and staff will continue to report to school and provide instruction from their classrooms. All students should be logged into their Google Classroom or Zoom and ready to participate at 8 a.m. each day, and teachers will have live instruction schedules posted to their Google Classrooms by tomorrow morning (September 2). Schedules will be posted to the district website.

The Mississippi Department of Education mandates students receive 330 minutes of instruction each day. Students must be logged on to each class for the entire time to be marked present.

Meals will be delivered, each morning, to the bus stop where your child catches the bus.

Parents of students without internet access should contact their child’s school.

We strongly encourage all students/staff who are eligible for the vaccine to be vaccinated. Please notify the school if your child test positive for COVID-19 or has been in close contact to someone with COVID outside of the school.

Sincerely,

Fredrick Robinson, Ed.D.