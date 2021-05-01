x
New literacy initiative launches in Tennessee

Officials plan to spend $100 million on "Reading 360," which was launched Monday across the state.
Credit: Getty Image

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education hopes a new literacy initiative will help teachers and school districts reach struggling readers. 

Officials plan to spend $100 million on "Reading 360," which was launched Monday across the state. 

Before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered classrooms, only about 36% of Tennessee's third graders could read on grade level. Educators anticipate struggling students will have fallen further behind. 

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn says the new phonics-based reading program takes a comprehensive approach to addressing the state's literacy crisis.

