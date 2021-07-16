"Ready, Set, Return Stronger!" | SCS is hosting multiple events for families to enjoy before the first day of school

Shelby County Schools wants their students to be prepared for the upcoming school year, but also to have some fun before hitting the books.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Before returning back to school, SCS wants their students to have some fun with their families while getting prepared.

The 2021-2022 school year starts for Shelby County Schools on August 9th. In the next coming weeks, SCS is holding some events in the community to allow the kids to have fun with their families as the summer comes to an end. On the district's website, there is a list of events that will be happening starting Friday, July 23rd.

The Safe Summer Block Parties are returning for three nights this year for parents and students to come and have fun.

Some events like "Let's Get Back to School" at the Pipkin Building and "Return Stronger: Family Festival" will have resources available, such as school supplies, uniform information, bus safety, and registration assistance.

There is even a new event called "Run with Ray on the River" that will allow you to have a morning run with Superintendent Ray at Beale Street Landing and also holds a community health fair and screenings.

✅Ready. ✅Set. RETURN STRONGER.



After you finish "Running with Ray" Aug. 7th, head to the BOE for our Family Festival! There will be registration support, prizes, food, and more. Families can also receive immunizations, COVID-19 vaccinations, and school supplies. pic.twitter.com/D4mMRlySxT — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) July 16, 2021

Speaking of registration, SCS wants to remind parents that if your child has not been registered for the school year, there is still time! You can click here to be taken to the online registration forms or you can take register your child at one of the events.