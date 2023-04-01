Repairs underway at MSCS schools following damages caused by the December freeze

Memphis Shelby County Schools interim Superintendent Toni Williams said one in four schools were damaged due to the cold temperatures.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repairs continue for many in the Mid-South after the December winter freeze in the Memphis area.

Memphis Shelby County Schools said crews worked overtime to make sure schools were ready for students to return after the winter break. District leaders said employees worked Christmas Eve, New Year’s Day, “and every day in between” to make sure schools were operational.

Interim Superintendent Toni Williams said one in four MSCS schools were damaged due to the cold temperatures. She said one of the big issues is that 33 MSCS schools are more than 50-years-old, which means any type of severe weather can cause an issue.

The district said damages at schools ranged from power outages to ruptured sprinklers, with coil replacements for HVAC units being the most common issue. Over the coming days, they said crews are working to repair other spaces, like music rooms and gyms.

“Our facilities and grounds teams have done a Herculean job in response to Winter Storm Elliott, which produced record-breaking low temperatures and left thousands without power nationwide,” said Superintendent Toni Williams. “I thank our crews for the countless hours they spent over the holidays taking care of our buildings so that principals and teachers can keep their focus on taking care of our students.”

The district said it is still determining the cost of the damages – including supplies and overtime for workers.

The district said it is reviewing a 10-year-infrastructure improvement plan.

“With such a significant undertaking, it was essential that we worked in partnership not only with our school leaders but also with Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water, and our Shelby County Office of Code Enforcement,” said MSCS Chief of Business Operations Julius Muse. “Because of this team approach, we were able to ensure that students had safe spaces to return to today.”

MSCS is asking families and teachers to share an area of need with their school principal, call the district helpline at 901-416-5300, or email myinput@scsk12.org.