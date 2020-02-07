Resources to help with ACT test preparation

Many high school students are preparing to take the ACT in just a few weeks.
The next national test date is scheduled for July 18.
However, this year is a little different. With schools closed and planning for the fall, many families are turning to more tutors and online resources to help prepare students for the test.
Here are just a few resources:
ACT Test Prep: Guides to help with English, Math, Reading and Science
ACT Academy: Practice full length ACT testing as well as sections
ACT Rapid Review: Live, online instruction and on-demand videos
ACT Mobile: Keep practicing questions on the go
What to bring to testing day:
- Ticket (Found through ACT web account)
- Photo ID
- Number 2 pencil
- Watch
- Permitted calculator
- Snacks (For on break, outside of testing center)
To find out where your testing site is located, click here.
