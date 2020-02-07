Resources to help with ACT test preparation

The next national test date is scheduled for July 18.

Many high school students are preparing to take the ACT in just a few weeks.

However, this year is a little different. With schools closed and planning for the fall, many families are turning to more tutors and online resources to help prepare students for the test.

Here are just a few resources:

ACT Test Prep: Guides to help with English, Math, Reading and Science

ACT Academy: Practice full length ACT testing as well as sections

ACT Rapid Review: Live, online instruction and on-demand videos

ACT Mobile: Keep practicing questions on the go

What to bring to testing day:

Ticket (Found through ACT web account)

Photo ID

Number 2 pencil

Watch

Permitted calculator

Snacks (For on break, outside of testing center)