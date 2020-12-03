Rhodes College suspends classes on campus, moves to online instruction because of coronavirus concerns

Staff and faculty will continue to have access to their offices and labs.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Spring Break is taking on a whole new meaning for tens of thousands of Mid-South college students. Universities are canceling in-person classes asking kids to stay home and instead take their classes online because of coronavirus.

Rhodes College announced Wednesday the suspension of all in-person classes for the remainder of the semester. Rhodes College is implementing "remote learning," to limit the interaction of individuals on campus. Rhodes joins a list of local universities and colleges taking extra precaution to keep students and staff as healthy as possible.

"At the end of the day, we had to sit and say given what we know today and the best advice that we've gotten, what is the best thing to do for our campus," said Marjorie Hass, President of Rhodes College.

Classes are canceled March 6-March 20 at Rhodes College and remote learning begins the following Monday.

"Some of this may be video conferencing, some of it may be phone calls, emails, our faculty have such strong commitment to effective teaching," Hass explained.

Students are being asked to move out of on-campus housing by next Wednesday.

The entire University of Tennessee System, with 50,000 students statewide, announced it is also transitioning to online classes following spring break through at least April 3.

Southwest Community College has canceled some events due to two students being exposed to the confirmed patient in Shelby County; however, classes are still being held on campus.

The University of Memphis is planning an announcement Thursday regarding their plans because of the virus. At Ole Miss, the provost is asking its faculty to begin preparing to suspend classes for the rest of the semester.

"We are committed to making sure that all of our students who are scheduled to graduate do graduate in the sense that they would be able to complete their course work," Hass said.