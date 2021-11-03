Rhodes College to hold in-person commencements

The school will honor the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium May 15.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM RHODES COLLEGE:

Rhodes plans to hold commencement for the classes of 2021 and 2020 in person this year. To ensure health and safety --while also allowing graduates to celebrate with their class, faculty, family, and friends-- the commencement ceremonies will be held at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis. Both ceremonies will be held on Saturday, May 15. The Class of 2021 will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and the Class of 2020 ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m.

"We know how much our community has longed for an in-person celebration of all our recent graduates’ accomplishments and a way to do that safely,” says director of college events Kim Bennett. “Rhodes traditions are so important to our community and I’m glad we will all be able to carry on those traditions together this year.”

Last year, the graduating class of 2020 was celebrated virtually after overwhelmingly agreeing via survey that the seniors preferred the traditional commencement ceremony be saved for when it could be held in person.

The improving public health situation and the move to a larger outdoor venue will allow graduates, faculty, family, and friends to follow health and safety guidelines. While at the Liberty Bowl and during any events on Rhodes campus, we will be following the directives of the Shelby County Health Department. Contact tracing requires each person attending the ceremony to have a ticket. While we will not limit the number of tickets provided, those without a ticket will not be able to attend.

In order to uphold the Rhodes traditions that are so important to the community, special campus events are being planned for each class. These events will ensure that graduates are able to take part in some of Rhodes’ most treasured traditions and, for health and safety, will be exclusively open to the graduates.