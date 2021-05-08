Ribbon cutting held for Shelby County's new Medical District High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday at Shelby County Schools' new Medical District High School.
The Division of College, Career, and Technical Education officially opened the early college high school Thursday morning on Southwest Community College's campus on Union.
SCS will manage the collegiate school. It’s an opportunity for high-performing students to earn a high school diploma and an associate degree from Southwest at the same time.
Students can choose to get their degree in allied health or information technology.
All rising 9th graders in Shelby County are eligible to apply to attend this school.