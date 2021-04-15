Robert R. Church Elementary opens "Trailblazer Incentive store" to encourage students to succeed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Robert R. Church Elementary held a grand opening Thursday for its Trailblazer Incentive store.
The store is aimed at helping students with attendance and adjusting to virtual learning. Leaders said it’s a space where students can "purchase" prizes using incentive points given by teachers and administrators at the school.
“Students receive incentive points for perfect attendance, good behavior/behavior improvements, being student of the week and more,” said school family engagement specialist Mr. Raymond Edwards. “It has been a wonderful morale boost for our school.”
The store was dedicated to the Tau Iota Memphis Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, who donated $10,000 to the effort.
“We’re thankful the men of this prestigious organization chose Robert R. Church for their generous donation,” said Principal Marqui Fifer. “During a time filled with uncertainty, it is important that we recognize when good deeds are done within our community and school.”
The store is on the school campus at 4100 Millbranch Road.