Robert R. Church Elementary opens "Trailblazer Incentive store" to encourage students to succeed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Robert R. Church Elementary held a grand opening Thursday for its Trailblazer Incentive store.

The store is aimed at helping students with attendance and adjusting to virtual learning. Leaders said it’s a space where students can "purchase" prizes using incentive points given by teachers and administrators at the school.

“Students receive incentive points for perfect attendance, good behavior/behavior improvements, being student of the week and more,” said school family engagement specialist Mr. Raymond Edwards. “It has been a wonderful morale boost for our school.”

The store was dedicated to the Tau Iota Memphis Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, who donated $10,000 to the effort.

“We’re thankful the men of this prestigious organization chose Robert R. Church for their generous donation,” said Principal Marqui Fifer. “During a time filled with uncertainty, it is important that we recognize when good deeds are done within our community and school.”