School officials warn about fake social media posts on coronavirus

Schools are reporting that fake posts are circulating in regards to COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Municipal School District is warning about a fake social media post making the rounds. The following was sent out by the district:

"We are aware of a hoax claiming that a Houston High School student has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The hoax depicts a Commercial Appeal article that is circulating on social media. We reiterate that this image and the contents of the fabricated article are a hoax.

Please understand that if any person in Germantown Municipal School District were diagnosed with COVID-19, we would immediately notify parents at all schools. The district is committed to timely communication and the health and wellbeing of our students."

Tennessee State University officials want everyone to know that the school does NOT have any reported cases of COVID-19 on campus.

TSU says a fake social media post and an anonymous caller contacted media making the claims.

TSU posted the following to its Facebook and Twitter pages:

“TSU Family: A hoax social media post went out over Instagram ‪today regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19 that is NOT TRUE. An anonymous caller also contacted local media. TSU DOES NOT HAVE ANY REPORTED CASES OF THE VIRUS ON OUR CAMPUS.

We are not evacuating the campus, and no decision has been made to transition all classes to online. Classes are continuing to operate as normal, and as planned.

We are disappointed that an individual would make light of such a serious situation and alter the communications sent to the campus family. We must take this outbreak seriously and not communicate false information.