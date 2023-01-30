Here's a list of school and public facility closures in the Mid-South ahead of this week's anticipated icy weather

Two rounds of freezing rain - one on Monday night and another Tuesday night - could produce ice accumulations that lead to slick roads and power outages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of icy weather are on its way to the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible ice accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch in the Memphis metro area alone.

The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Mid-South for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Memphis Public Works said crews may apply brine, which acts as an anti-icing agent, to pretreat the streets. However, they said if there’s a lot of rain before the winter weather gets here, they won’t use brine because it becomes ineffective. They may also use a salt/sand mix.

As crews are out applying this to the streets, drivers are asked to use caution, and give plenty of room – at least 200 feet of space - to the workers.

The city said they will treat bridges and overpasses first, then major streets with hills. After that, they will ensure first responders and emergency services areas are able to function, such as hospitals, police, and fire.

With the area bracing for another ice storm, which schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow?

Memphis-Shelby County Schools

MSCS said schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31. All before/after-school activities are also postponed. School-based personnel should not report to work.

Central Office employees will work remotely. District administration buildings will be closed. Employees should contact their immediate supervisor with any questions.

Bartlett City Schools

Bartlett City Schools (BCS) will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to the Ice Storm Warning. BCS will be using an inclement weather day to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Germantown Municipal Schools

The Germantown Municipal School District has cancelled school Tuesday, January 31, due to potential icy road conditions.

All after school activities scheduled for Monday, January 30, will proceed as scheduled.

Plans for after school activities for Tuesday, January 31st, will be announced at a later time.

Millington Municipal Schools

All Millington Municipal Schools and Offices will be closed, Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Arlington Community Schools

Arlington Community Schools released the following statement:

"With an ice storm warning going into effect at 6 PM, we’ve decided to close all ACS campuses tomorrow, January 31."

MATA Transit services

With freezing temperatures and inclement weather, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has enacted agency-wide preparations to keep customers and employees safe for Tuesday, January 31.

Due to severe winter weather, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will operate as follows:

Fixed Route and Trolley services will operate on a Sunday schedule service level.

MATAplus will only do life sustaining trips only.

Ready! Services are suspended for Tuesday, January 31.

Transit Centers will be open from 6 AM – 8 PM.

MATA said there may be additional delays as bus operators are proceeding cautiously, and they ask that riders allow for additional travel time.

Dyer County Schools

Due to inclement weather, all Dyer County Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 31.

All after school actives were also canceled Monday. This includes KEYS and Choctaw Childcare.

Lauderdale County School District

There will be no school Tuesday, January 31.

After-school activities which occur before 6 p.m. Monday will continue as scheduled. Events scheduled to occur after 6 p.m. will be adjusted accordingly.

Haywood County Schools

All HCS After School programs are cancelled for Monday, January 30, due to pending winter weather.

Haywood County Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 31.

Diocese of Memphis Catholic Schools