School safety review progresses after Cummings K-8 shooting last year

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said it is prohibited from disclosing details of the review.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools said a review of school safety that started after a 13-year-old student was critically wounded in a shooting last year is progressing.

MSCS said, "Due to the confidential nature of the Local Educational Agency (LEA) security assessment, MSCS is prohibited from disclosing details of the review."

The district asked former Memphis police chief Toney Armstrong to lead an assessment of school security after a Sept. 30, 2021, shooting inside Cummings K-8 School. The school was placed on lockdown after the shooting, which police said took place in a stairwell.

The wounded boy underwent surgery and returned to school shortly after the shooting.

Another 13-year-old boy pleaded guilty in juvenile court to attempted first-degree murder and was placed in a treatment program.

“As I say often, before students can learn, they must feel safe,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris. M. Ray in a statement online. “Director Armstrong’s expert skills and knowledge throughout his initial assessment have been instrumental in guiding us toward a more modern and innovative approach to school safety. To be clear, these approaches will require sustained funding. Our Safety and Security team is operating at a high-level of effectiveness, but need and deserve adequate resources and support. We cannot put a price tag on safety.”