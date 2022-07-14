School supplies needed: Here's how you can help

Back to School Supply Drive to be held on Saturday, July 30 in Whitehaven.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the new school year quickly approaches, there are many students in Memphis who do not have the means to buy needed supplies.

To help get school supplies in the hands of students, the Alex Haley Masonic Lodge No. 275 is partnering with the Vinyard Restaurant and Live Entertainment to host a back to school supply drive.

Your help is needed!

The following is a list of items that are needed:

#2 Pencils

Pencil Cases

Crayons 24/pkg

Pencil Crayons

Glue Sticks

Tissue

Pink Eraser

Washable Markers 8/pkg

Fiskar Blunt Tip Scissors

Wide Rules Spiral Bound Notebooks

Pocket Folders

Posted by Ronald Polk on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

The event will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Vinyard at 4715 Elvis Presley Blvd.