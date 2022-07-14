School supplies needed: Here's how you can help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the new school year quickly approaches, there are many students in Memphis who do not have the means to buy needed supplies.
To help get school supplies in the hands of students, the Alex Haley Masonic Lodge No. 275 is partnering with the Vinyard Restaurant and Live Entertainment to host a back to school supply drive.
Your help is needed!
The following is a list of items that are needed:
- #2 Pencils
- Pencil Cases
- Crayons 24/pkg
- Pencil Crayons
- Glue Sticks
- Tissue
- Pink Eraser
- Washable Markers 8/pkg
- Fiskar Blunt Tip Scissors
- Wide Rules Spiral Bound Notebooks
- Pocket Folders
The event will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Vinyard at 4715 Elvis Presley Blvd.
If you would like to make a cash donation, cash app $RonaldsPolk.