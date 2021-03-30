SCS board to vote on return to school date for Fall 2021

A parent and Memphis educator weigh in on how a shorter summer break will impact students and if summer learning should be required.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As expected, thousands of Shelby County School students will spend less time out of school for the summer since the school year started later last fall.

A proposed return date could mean an even shorter summer break, which is set to be voted on next week.

“I think a shorter summer break would absolutely impact the student’s learning,” said SCS parent Dionne Howell. “I think that it’s a good thing to go for a shorter summer break because the kids have already lost so many months of in-person learning.”

Summer break was expected to be shorter since the school year started on August 31st last fall of 2020.

The last day of school will be June 16, but there is a proposal that could shorten the summer break.

The Shelby County Schools board is set to vote on when summer break will end this year for students on April 6th – the first option is August 9th and the second is August 16th.

As expected SCS students will have a shorter summer break because of the late return date in August of 2020. SCS is set to vote on a which return date - August 9th or August 16th - students will have.



The vote will take place during the business meeting on April 6th. — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) March 30, 2021

For Howell and her high school and middle schooler – who are still learning virtually - the change from in-person learning hasn’t been the easiest and she's concerned about how it's impacting her children.

“Virtual fatigue is a real thing the children are going through and I’ll go even further to say that maybe even some of the teachers are feeling that way,” Howell said.

SCS conducted a survey of over 10,000 parents and teachers. The majority chose the August 9th date for return instead of the August 16th date.

“Yes, August 9th I believe I put my suggestion in, that was my preference,“ Howell said.

Tennessee schools are required to offer summer learning to students to make up for any missed lessons or learning loss. This is not required, however, the executive director of the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association believes it should be.

“I think that’s a waste of money and time,” said Keith Williams. ”You need to get those students who need the help they need to be required to go if they need the help.”