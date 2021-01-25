Wasting milk? Unexpired milk found in a SCS dumpster

Employee responsible was reprimanded for an ordering mistake.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of containers of milk.. thrown in a Shelby County Schools dumpster.

Your tax dollars thrown away.

The District says the tossed milk was the result of an employee mistake.

The milk was part of the district's bulk meal distribution program that anyone with a child who lives in Shelby County can take part it in.

"We knew early on if people don't pick up the food it goes in the dumpsters," said Phillip Vanzandt, parent.

Phillip Vanzandt said it took seeing a video of a dumpster full of milk to realize it really can happen. Video of it was circulating on social media.

Vanzandt is one of the thousands of Shelby County parents that picks up bulk meal distribution boxes. On social media there has been a real push to let parents know it's available and you don't have to have a child that goes to SCS schools to receive the food. Anyone with a child qualifies.

"I've done a weekly post every week trying to get the word out there," said Vanzandt,"You get the half gallon of milk for each child and a bag of fresh and frozen food. It's a good mix of fruits and vegetables."

A spokesperson for Shelby County Schools said since the beginning of the school year, there has been a 30 percent decrease in the number of people picking up the free meals.

"So this was an example of an order was placed for milk items that exceeded what we saw was the most recent participation level at Snowden," said Genard Phillips, SCS Chief of Business Operations.

Phillips said employees are supposed to adjust orders depending on participation but in this case an employee ordered too much milk and it ended up in the trash.

"We have since addressed that issue with the employee at the school and their ordering practices to make sure they better match with the participation levels there," said Phillips.

According to pictures, the milk doesn't expire until next week. Phillips said SCS can donate unused food but the employee decided it was too close to the milks expiration date to give away, so it was thrown out.

"I think we really want to encourage the parents to please come pick up the meals," said Dr. Althea Greene, SCS Board Member.

School board member Dr. Althea Greene said she hopes this milk mess highlights the how the district has food for families. All you have to do is come pick it up.

Greene added with all this food available for free, there is no reason for any child to be hungry. Families can get not only breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for 7 days per week.

It is distributed at SCS schools on Thursdays and Friday morning.