Shelby County Schools extends deadline for parents to choose virtual or in-person learning

Outspoken Memphis pastor said there should not be an option for in-person learning because of health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Shelby County Schools is extending the deadline to July 24th for parents to decide if they want their children to take virtual or in-person classes.

To get the word out, SCS asked pastors and members of the faith based community to share the districts reentry plan with their congregation.

Sounds like a good idea? One outspoken pastor says he won't be passing on the school districts message.

"I think it's dangerous, ill-advised, unsafe, and unwise," said Rev. Kenneth Whalum, New Olivet Baptist Church Pastor.

Whalum said he doesn't plan on discussing Shelby County Schools reentry plan with his congregation because he doesn't think the district should be even giving parents an option.

DISTRICT UPDATE: In an effort to better support families, @SCSK12Unified is extending the period for parents to select a fall learning option. Learn more: https://t.co/IXnyhCpnUQ pic.twitter.com/alPZn8omk8 — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) July 15, 2020

As far as Whalum is concerned, virtual classrooms should be the only option on the table this fall.

"This is a pandemic, not an inconvenience. This is not a game, and it seems to be they're tone deaf or even wasting resources even planning on an in-person return when by every measure things are getting worse, not better," said Whalum.

SCS has produced a series of videos for parents explaining the reentry plan. The videos discuss everything from busing to changes in classrooms due to COVID-19.

While Whalum doesn't plan to play along, a spokesperson for Shelby County Schools said the outreach to the faith based community was done in hopes of reaching as many parents as possible so they can make the best decision for their family.

Of the parents who have responded so far, SCS says 78% have opted to put their children in virtual school.

"I can guarantee the 30% who are sending their kids to school are doing so feel like they have no choice," said Whalum.

A spokesperson for SCS says Superintendent Joris Ray has publicly stated if the numbers continue to rise, the in-person option will be out, and the district will move to all virtual classrooms. However, right now the situation is fluid.

"Now that we see the numbers are spiking in Shelby County again, we are following the numbers and the science and the guidance of the health department," said Jerica Phillips, SCS spokesperson.