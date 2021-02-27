SCS is looking to ease any concerns and answer any questions before kids step into the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Schools wants to make sure parents and students are ready to get back in the classroom.
That's why they'll be holding a virtual town hall Saturday for the families of students in Pre-K through fifth grade.
Officials will detail their safe school re-entry plan as well as provide updates on daily school operations and facts about blended in-person virtual learning.
They'll also answer any questions anyone might have.
The virtual town hall will start at 5:00pm Saturday evening and you can join by clicking here.