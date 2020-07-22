Parent-teacher coalition holds sit-in at Shelby County Schools headquarters, demands their voices be heard

Concerns continue for parents and teachers as the school year is quickly approaching.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A group called Memphis/Shelby County United held a sit-in outside of Shelby County Schools headquarters to put pressure on the school district, so their concerns can be addressed.

SCS parents and teachers are worried this school year could be deadly if teachers and students have to return to in-person learning. Memphis/Shelby County United member Tikeila Rucker said we can't just "wait" to see how the school year will play out.

"We can’t use that as an excuse," Rucker said.

In the organization's demands, they are asking SCS to start completely virtual unless there are no new COVID-19 cases for 14 consecutive days. They are also asking that the school district allow teachers the option if they prefer to teach virtually or in-person, provide hazard pay upon return and sufficient PPE and that SCS management holds in=-person meetings and does a "run through" of how an average school day will work in-person mind these circumstances.

In a statement on Twitter, Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said he will allow teachers to decide if they prefer teaching in-person or virtually.

As I've stated, the F in our S.A.F.E. Re-Entry Plan stands for FLEXIBILITY. Just as we have promised our families flexibility in the learning options this Fall, please know I am committed to providing the same flexibility for educators regarding the opportunity to teach remotely. — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) July 22, 2020

"As I've stated, the F in our S.A.F.E. Re-Entry Plan stands for FLEXIBILITY," Ray said. "Just as we have promised our families flexibility in the learning options this Fall, please know I am committed to providing the same flexibility for educators regarding the opportunity to teach remotely."

"We're still asking what our safety protocols are for sick children who come to school, still asking for protocols what happens if you have to quarantine a student and quarantine the teacher," Rucker said. "What does that look like?"

Keith Williams, the executive director of Memphis-Shelby County Education Association, said the return to school plan still isn't comprehensive enough and the plan wasn't thought out long enough.

"It is indeed rushed," Williams said.

Williams is a strong believer that in-person learning is the best education you can receive, but amid these circumstances, he's asking SCS to do what's best for the community.

"Do you actually expect teachers to take temperatures and quarantine students all day," Williams said. "We don’t know what that means, we don’t know what that looks like but we do know that someone is susceptible to Covid-19."

RIGHT NOW: Parents & Teachers Memphis/Shelby United is holding a sit-in at SCS headquarters protesting in-person learning for the upcoming school year.



They say the conditions we are in are not safe for students and teachers. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/jp2DO8Ca2E — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) July 21, 2020

An SCS spokesperson said in a statement responding to the demands that the school district is committed to supporting everyone in its schools during this time.

"We will continue to support our principals, teachers, students, and families and we encourage open dialogue as we navigate through this unprecedented time," a spokesperson for Shelby County Schools said.