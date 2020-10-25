SCS parents have less than a week to decide on the upcoming semester amid a spike in Covid-19 cases

October 30 is the deadline for parents to decide on in-person or virtual learning for the spring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools' parents must decide by October 30 if they would like their students to return to a traditional classroom or remain learning at home for the rest of the school year. Families who do not have a learning option selected by the deadline will automatically be enrolled in the in-person option.

SCS parents, like Julie Tolbert, are taking into account a massive spike of Covid-19 as they weigh their options for the spring. Tolbert said, despite the spike of more than 400 cases reported on Saturday in Shelby County, she thinks its best for her children to return to a brick-and-mortar setting.

"You have students who have never been online before and now they’re online 10 hours per day," Tolbert said. "That’s just not healthy for them."

She has four kids enrolled in SCS who all agree that the workload virtually is difficult, and it's been hard to connect with classmates and teachers at school. She is also confident that SCS could ensure sanitary classrooms and protocols.

"I think it has greatly affected their education and also has affected their home life," Tolbert said.

Infectious disease specialist Stephen Threlkeld said parents should consider the age of their child and the district's safety measures. He said typically younger students are the safest and the risk increases by age with more social gatherings.

Tolbert's 7th-grade son, Dylan, said virtual learning has been "okay" because he does better with hands-on learning. He said issues with the computer programs have been a distraction from his education.

"When you’re trying to get on it there’s over thousands of kids on that certain website trying to do it," Dylan Tolbert said. "There are glitches when multiple people are on it."

He enjoys interacting with his teachers and hopes he is back with them in January.