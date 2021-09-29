SCS parents meeting in Nashville to demand Gov. Bill Lee allow remote learning

As Covid-19 cases among children keep growing, some Shelby County Schools parents say the only way to protect them is with a remote learning option

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of Shelby County Schools' parents is meeting at the state capital Thursday to demand that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee allow for a remote learning option.

The Tennessee Department of Education will not allow schools to offer a remote learning option unless Governor Lee issues a state of emergency.

"We’re going to show them that 901, these concerned parents of 901 mean exactly what we say," SCS parent Bridget Bradley said. "We are fighting for our kids."

There have been 2,653 Covid-19 cases among SCS students since the start of the school year. As of the week of September 16, 307 students have the virus.

"When the first child tested positive for Covid the school system should have been shut down," SCS parent Casio Montez said. "When the first teacher tested positive for Covid the school system should have been shut down."

Governor Lee has said virtual school was not beneficial for students after low test scores last year.

Montez said the constant back and forth of students needing to quarantine this year, leading to missing out on class, is not a solution.

"Go home for 14 to 15 days and come back," Casio said. "You’re still not learning anything."

These parents said it is up to Governor Lee to allow for a virtual option so students don't risk their health and can maintain their education.

"We want to show we are united," Bradley said. "We are about taking care of our children."