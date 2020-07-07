In-person or virtual learning? Parents have until July 18 to decide what they want for their children

Shelby County Schools will split staff to accommodate for the students learning on each platform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools (SCS) released its re-entry plan in a 36-page outline of its guidelines for in-person and virtual learning. Parents must make a decision on which type of learning setting they prefer for their child by July 18, 2020.

SCS board chair Miska Clay Bibbs said the 2020-2021 school year will be a challenge for everyone as the decision-making process is very fluid.

"The biggest challenge is that it’s not going to look like any other school year," Bibbs said.

For families who choose virtual learning, breakfasts and lunches will still be provided for pickup. These meals were made available for pickup at the end of the 2019-2020 school year when all classes went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Currently we are not providing transportation for that," Bibbs said. "Families are picking them up and have successfully done that."

If you need assistance with picking up those meals, you can reach out to SCS's Parent Engagement Center.

SCS said it will make arrangements to accommodate the appropriate number of staff for the students who choose virtual or in-person. Teachers will be designated for both platforms of learning.

"There will be teachers that will work with in-person students and teachers that will work with virtual students," Bibbs said.

For extracurricular activities, such as clubs and sports, Bibbs said many of those decisions will be made following the guidance of the CDC and TSSAA. The individual schools' leadership can design a plan to accommodate extracurriculars for students who choose virtual learning.

"As long as the numbers are as high as they are things will be very limited around contact sports," Bibbs said.

Masks will be required on buses and in school buildings, and temperatures will be checked at the door. SCS said buses be cleaned and disinfected between routes and at the end of each day.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray is asking parents to be flexible as decisions for the school year are constantly being discussed.