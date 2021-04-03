x
Education

Shelby County Schools hosting uniform and supply drive

Donations being accepted Thursday to help students as they return to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is hosting a uniform and supply drive Thursday to help students as they get settled into the classroom.

You can drop off items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SCS headquarters at 160 W. Hollywood.

Wish List:

  • No. 2 Pencils
  • Blue and black ink pens
  • Folders with pockets
  • Notebook paper
  • Colored pencils and markers
  • Surge protectors
  • Backpacks and/or computer cases

They are also in need of refillable clear water bottles, hand sanitizer, face masks, white polo style shirts and black, blue or khaki pants.

Credit: Shelby County Schools

You can also support SCS through SchoolSeed, AmazonSmile or CashApp: $SupportSCS.

