Shelby County Schools hosting uniform and supply drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is hosting a uniform and supply drive Thursday to help students as they get settled into the classroom.
You can drop off items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SCS headquarters at 160 W. Hollywood.
Wish List:
- No. 2 Pencils
- Blue and black ink pens
- Folders with pockets
- Notebook paper
- Colored pencils and markers
- Surge protectors
- Backpacks and/or computer cases
They are also in need of refillable clear water bottles, hand sanitizer, face masks, white polo style shirts and black, blue or khaki pants.
You can also support SCS through SchoolSeed, AmazonSmile or CashApp: $SupportSCS.