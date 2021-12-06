SCS School Choice Showcase is almost here

On December 11th, more than 200 schools and programs will be on display for parents and students to learn what options are out there.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the school year becomes halfway over, Shelby County Schools is already looking ahead to the 2022-2023 school year!

On Saturday, December 11th, SCS will hold its 2022 School Choice Showcase at the Hickory Ridge Mall from 11am-2pm. The district will give parents the ability to be informed with different options that are available so that they can make the best choice for their child's education.

More than 200 schools and programs will be there and on display for parents and students to see and figure out what is better for them. SCS has a wide variety of choices for families so that parents have a better selection to what their child can participate in or even attend to fit their specific needs.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., parents and students will be able to learn about our:

Neighborhood schools

Competitive Themed Optional Schools

College/Career Certification Tracks

Innovative Non-Traditional School Settings

Special Education Programs

There will also be information on Shelby County Schools' Division of College, Career, and Technical Education program that allows students to earn college credits as well as career certifications that will help students with whatever career path they choose to take after high school.