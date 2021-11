Shelby County Schools partnered with the health department to hold a COVID vaccination site for students ages 5-11.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools and the Shelby County Health Department have partnered up to hold a special site to vaccinate students at the Board of Education.

On November 19th and 20th, students 5-11 can 'Give It A Shot!' and receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with a parent's consent.