Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray: "Nothing about the new school year will be business as usual”

Shelby County Schools has gotten national attention for providing every student in every grade a computer or iPad.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Historically, Superintendents of Memphis and Shelby County Schools want reporters to always accentuate the positive. For many years, it’s been difficult. But this is Dr. Joris Ray’s hometown. It’s personal for him.

“I’m a lifelong Memphian,” he says. “There is no place I’d rather be. I’m not a carpetbagger - where I’m here for a little while, cut my teeth, and then move on to better things. I am here because I choose to be here. I love this city.”

Dr. Ray has been getting national attention this year because Shelby County Schools is providing every student in every grade a computer or iPad - one for one.

“This is a historic moment, not only for Shelby County, but a historic moment for the nation, because no other school district that we know of has gone one for one - PreK through 12.”

The computer is now a 21st century blackboard as schools will open for Shelby County on August 31st. They will be using those new devices in virtual classrooms. You can thank COVID for that.

Dr. Ray says, “We have over 1500 students within Shelby County that were diagnosed with COVID. So this is why we are starting virtual. It’s about the safety and health of our kids.”

Dr. Ray says this is the way things are going to be for the foreseeable future. All grades will start their school days at 8:00 a.m. and end at 3:00 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

As the superintendent put it, “Let me say nothing about the new school year will be business as usual.”