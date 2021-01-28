SCS teachers frustrated over district's 'grade repair' policy

SCS teachers say they are concerned after having to give passing grades for students failing a 9-week course.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — There's growing frustration among many Shelby County School teachers.

They're concerned about the district's so-called "grade repair" policy, which they say isn't doing our students any favors when it comes to actual learning.

Three SCS teachers have reached out to Local 24 recently about having to give passing grades to students even if they fail a 9-week course.

They say the learning gap created by the pandemic is only made worse by the district's grade repair policy.

One SCS teacher even wrote us on the condition we not use his name:

“Say a student ends the 9 weeks with a 25% grade. They will give them one assignment to do, which is not graded. If they turn that in they will be bumped up to a 70%. This way they receive a passing grade. This is being required of all teachers.”

“Oh no! I haven’t heard anything about that,” said Danette Stokes, president of the United Education Association of Shelby County. “I’m not familiar with that at all.”

Stokes, who is also a second grade teacher tells me she’s unfamiliar with such a policy.

But SCS confirmed to us it does exist saying “Shelby County School board policy allows for students who have experienced extenuating circumstances to participate in grade intervention or repair.” They went on to say “COVID-19 has created a myriad of such circumstances.”

“With COVID-19 of course we are taking advantage of as many opportunities to have students make up work or to participate in some intervention that are out there for them,” said Stokes.

But the teacher union president said at least with her second graders, there’s no “bumping up” of grades.