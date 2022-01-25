SCS votes to "Reimagine 901," rebrand district to Memphis-Shelby County Schools

The Shelby County Board of Education voted Tuesday to implement the district's rebranding plan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Board of Education voted Tuesday to rebrand the district as Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

With more than 80% of students living in the city limits of Memphis, the board said changing the name will reflect the district’s geographic location and the families they serve.

Some phases of the rebrand will begin immediately and the district says full implementation can take up to five years to complete. At this time, the District’s current logo has not changed. The new logo is tentatively scheduled to be revealed at the State of the District address on February 23.

The District’s DBA (doing business as) has changed from Shelby County Schools to Memphis-Shelby County Schools; however, the District will keep its legal name as “Shelby County Board of Education”.

A planning committee composed of the District’s executive leaders is leading a project plan to develop additional phases and prioritize the short-term and long-term goals.

The board approved the recommendation to change the DBA name of the district at its business meeting on Tuesday. The DBA name change took place immediately after the Board vote.

Also this week, under Reimagine 901, the district rolled out a new initiative it says will better support teachers and staff. Memphis-Shelby County Schools launched a new Teacher Academy that provides intensive, hands-on professional development for new hires.

Yolanda Martin, the district's Chief of Human Resources explained this orientation better equips teachers before they enter a classroom.

Previously, new teachers would spend a half-a-day orientation with HR than a week-long training program in the summer. Now, teachers spend a week learning from season teachers and school leaders before being placed in their designated classroom.

"We hire year-round. So with that, we want to make sure no matter what time you enter this organization, you are going to be provided with an equitable onboarding experience," Martin said. "That support we know is needed to not only bring and attract candidates to Shelby County Schools but also keep them here."

Rodney Ollison is new to Shelby County after previously teaching in Arkansas. He said the new development program is different than any other teacher orientation he's experienced, and parents can be sure that new teachers will be prepared.

This program will also be provided to new substitute teachers as the district is seeing an uptick in candidates since announcing a pay increase and changing sub-requirements.

Instead of substitutes earning $95 a day, they will now earn $112 per day. Certified substitute teachers will earn $172 per day.