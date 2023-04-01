Second MSCS superintendent finalist drops out of search

The MSCS Board said Keith Miles Jr. dropped out of the race because he got an offer for another job, but that school district said they have not yet made a decision.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second finalist for Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent job has dropped out of the search, the MSCS School Board confirmed Wednesday.

The school board said Keith Miles Jr. dropped out of the search for the district's top job Wednesday after he got an offer from another district. His name was removed from MSCS's Super Search website as a finalist.

Board Commissioner Frank Johnson said the job was with the School District of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as their superintendent. When we reached out to that school district, a spokesperson told us Miles had not yet been given the job but is considered their top candidate.

“I want to keep our promise to our community," Johnson said. "We promised that we’re going to do a legitimate nationwide search and we’re going to interview the best candidates. That’s what I’m going to push to do.”

Miles is currently the superintendent of Bridgeton Public Schools in New Jersey. He's held that position since July 2020.

He was announced as a finalist for the MSCS job Tuesday after fellow finalist Brenda Cassellius dropped out of the search.

The remaining finalists for the job are Carlton Jenkins, MSCS Deputy Superintendent Angela Whitelaw, and MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams.

"It's a big deal and we haven't done it in 10 years so there are going to be kinks that have to be worked through," school board member Michelle McKissack said. "It's going to work out, we're going to get a permanent superintendent in place."

26 of the 34 applicants' names were released Tuesday.

The MSCS board questioned the decisions of the search firm, namely, why they did not disclose the search rubric to the board before the finalist announcement.

“Our board had some concerns with the finalists who were proposed by HYA and its process for selection, so we are taking a step back. HYA will contact all candidates and ensure they are willing to remain in the process, then we will publicly release the list for full transparency," said Althea Greene, MSCS Board Chair. "While we believe all of the proposed finalists are viable, we must have a level of confidence that they are truly the best for this critical role."

The public finalist interviews, scheduled for April 21 and 22, have been canceled until the finalists can be confirmed by the board.