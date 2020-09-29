Tennessee now has 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools

The national award recognizes schools achieving academic excellence and closing achievement gaps.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Last week, the U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized seven Tennessee schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. This recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.

"Congratulations to the seven schools from across Tennessee for receiving this high honor and much-deserved recognition. We know how hard you have worked to provide an innovative environment to help your students achieve,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We are proud of your dedication to excellence and ensuring the best for all your students.”

Schools are selected to receive the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools award based off the hard work of their educators, families, and communities in creating safe school environments for students to receive a high-quality education.

Over 38 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student group scores, and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

The following Tennessee schools have been selected as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools:

Central Magnet School, Rutherford County Schools

Foothills Elementary School, Maryville City Schools

Hamilton County Collegiate High at Chattanooga State, Hamilton County Schools

Holy Rosary Academy, Diocese of Nashville

Julia Green Elementary School, Metro Nashville Public Schools

Lipscomb Elementary School, Williamson County Schools

West Side Elementary School, Elizabethton City Schools

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13. A total of 317 public and 50 non-public schools will be honored and receive plaques and flags via mail.

Photographs and brief descriptions of all 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at https://www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.

To learn more about the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, click here.