Shelby County Commission approves agreement for 3G schools plan

The Shelby County Commission voted to ratify the deal – with eight members voting for and five against. MSCS & Germantown Municipal vote Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deal that would resolve the years-long dispute over the future of Germantown’s three namesake schools has cleared another hurdle.

The Shelby County Commission voted to ratify the deal – with eight members voting for and five against.

The deal involves investing more than $70-million in building a new high school in Cordova without a tax increase. Germantown High would be sold by Memphis-Shelby County Schools with assistance from the city of Germantown, with proceeds expected to go toward building the new school. And Germantown Elementary and Middle schools would become property of the Germantown Municipal School District.

It could take nine years before everything is final, although most don't expect it will take that long.

In a post to Twitter, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said, “The “3G” schools consensus agreement allows us to create a path for impacted families, invest in a state-of-the-art school, and avoid likely litigation. With the work of the parties’ administrative and legislative bodies, we can move forward together for our students.”

The city of Germantown approved the deal in a vote Monday night.

The two school districts involved, Germantown Municipal and Memphis-Shelby County Schools, will vote Thursday.