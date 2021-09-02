Shelby County Commission pushes for teachers to get vaccinated ASAP

Commissioners voted for a resolution calling on the Tennessee Department of Health to approve immediate COVID-19 vaccinations for educators.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commission wants to get teachers and school workers vaccinated as soon as possible.

Commission Chairman Van Turner tweeted that members voted unanimously for a resolution calling on the Tennessee Department of Health to approve immediate COVID-19 vaccinations for educators.

The resolution also supports continuing virtual learning until Shelby County Schools has time to evaluate a re-entry plan.

Remember, Shelby County's teachers aren't expected to be up for vaccines until around early March.

The Shelby County Health Department did confirm that it is up to the state to decide which groups are vaccinated first, and that more doses would be needed.