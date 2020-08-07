x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

education

“This is an extremely complex situation" | Shelby County Education Director on reopening schools amid COVID-19

The Shelby County Education Director spoke to county commissioners about the obstacles looking ahead to the fall semester.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the understatement of the summer. Shelby County Education Director Dr. Cedric Gray Is talking about reopening schools in a coronavirus world.

“This is an extremely complex situation,” Dr. Gray says. “Plans will adjust accordingly.”

You can depend on that. Since March, schools closed, restaurants closed, then restaurants reopened, and now they’re closing again. Educators are watching all of this, knowing full well that kids are a lot different than restaurants.

Dr. Gray told Shelby County Commissioners a recent survey indicated 42% of them liked a hybrid style approach: some classes in person, others on computer. The other teachers split on either all computer or all in person.

Keep watching, he told commissioners.

“I encourage you to stay connected to the district information channels and the Shelby County Health Department briefings.”

And while we’re at it, what about the parents? Children normally take to a computer like a duck to water. Parents aren’t like that at all. Dr. Gray says this is important.

“Districts must address parents’ various levels of comfort and provide spaces for learning and training.”

Classes are scheduled to begin August 31st.
S.A.F.E.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, SCS has been working steadily to make decisions that prioritize the health and safety of the students, families, employees and the community we serve. The development of best practices through this frequently changing health crisis is a historic undertaking, but we are committed to returning stronger.
Scsk12

RELATED: Pence says CDC will issue updated guidance for schools to safely reopen

RELATED: President Trump threatens to cut federal aid from schools that don't reopen

RELATED: TN Commissioner of Education meets with President Trump on reopening schools

RELATED: “It’s a no-win.” Parents have tough decision: send their kids to school for in-person instruction during a pandemic or learn virtually from home

RELATED: ICE says foreign students can't take online-only classes amid pandemic

RELATED: Parents are making their decision on in-school or virtual classes