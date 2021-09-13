Shelby County educator named 2022 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year

Superintendent of the Year Announced at TOSS Awards Banquet over the weekend

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Lakeland School System is celebrating one of its own, Dr. Ted Horrell, for being named the 2022 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Horrell, representing the Southwest region of Tennessee, received the honor at the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) annual awards banquet in Gatlinburg on Sunday, September 12.

Dr. Horrell was selected for this honor from a distinguished group of eight Regional Superintendents of the Year, which included:

Dr. Jimmy Carter (Union County), East region

Dr. Jeff Moorhouse (Kingsport City), First region

Mr. Millard House (Clarksville-Montgomery County School System), Mid-Cumberland region

Dr. Leah Watkins (Henry County), Northwest region

Dr. Joey Vaughn (Manchester City), South Central region

Dr. Linda Cash (Bradley County), Southeast region

Mr. Corby King (Putnam County), Upper Cumberland region

Prior to serving as Superintendent of Lakeland Schools, Dr. Horrell was principal of Germantown High School for two years and principal of Millington Central High School for three years.

He graduated in 1992 from Germantown High School and taught at the school for six years. Dr. Horrell received his undergraduate degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri. He received both his master’s degree in Leadership and Policy Studies as well as his Doctor of Education degree from the University of Memphis.

Great news, and congratulations to Dr. Horrell and the Lakeland School System. Although it’s been a tough year all around, it’s been impressive to see Ted work so collaboratively with schools, Task Force, SCHD, and a variety of other stakeholders. https://t.co/RwPw6Sxlbj — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) September 13, 2021

Dr. Horrell has served as the Founding Director of Schools in Lakeland School System since 2014. Since that time, Dr. Horrell has supervised the construction of a twelve classroom additions at Lakeland Elementary, and is currently supervising the construction of a high school wing at Lakeland Preparatory for grades 9-12.

Dr. Horrell is a big Memphis Grizzlies fan, and also enjoys playing music and writing songs.